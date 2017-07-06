July 6, 2017

Cayman Islands: Premier, delegation off to JMC meeting

July 6, 2017
0



GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin travels this weekend to with a delegation including Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs Hon. Tara Rivers and Minister of Public Finance and Economic Development Hon. Roy McTaggart for a special meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council.

This JMC for Exiting the European Union is the continued commitment by the to keep the Cayman Islands and other OTs informed on the progress of negotiations and the anticipated next steps,” said Mr. McLaughlin. “It also gives me the opportunity to represent Cayman directly on matters relating to Brexit with Ministers who have a seat at the negotiating table. This meeting is a continuation of the talks in February so that we can come to a consensus on the way forward to strengthen our collective position at the full JMC meeting later this year.”

Ms Rivers will be there in her role as to gain knowledge on finance matters as well as Brexit. Mr. McTaggart is traveling in his role as Minister of Public Finance and Economic Development to discuss with the UK the state of Cayman’s government finances and budget matters.

While in London the Premier will also attend a bilateral meeting with Lord Ahmad, the new Minister of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office; meet with Head of Economics Miriam Sachak; talk with Sir Jeffrey Jowell; and attend a United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association sub-committee meeting.

Mr. McLaughlin will also host a lunch for business Friends of Cayman, a dinner for Members of Parliament and Peers and host a reception for the Friends of the .

Also travelling with the Premier will be Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose, Chief Officer to the Ministry of Financial Services and Home Affairs Dr. Dax Basdeo, Senior Political Advisor to the Premier Roy Tatum and Sherpa Jason Webster.

They return to the Cayman Islands on Sunday, 16 July, 2017.

