Cayman Islands Premier attends opening of Commonwealth Business Forum

LONDON – Cayman Islands Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin attended the opening of the 11th Commonwealth Business Forum in London on Monday. This is one of three key forums that occur prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Conference Meeting taking place later this week.

The Business Forum was opened by UK Prime Minister Theresa May followed by welcome remarks from Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; Charles Bowman, Lord Mayor of the City of London; Rt. Hon Liam Fox, Minister for International Trade; and Lord Marland, Chairman Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council. The theme for the first day was “The Future of Trade”.

Mr. McLaughlin said “Opening the Forum UK Prime Minister Theresa May spoke about the importance of free trade of larger and developing Commonwealth countries, and ensuring everyone has the opportunity to participate. Free trade uplifts all and helps our Commonwealth citizens fight the scourge of poverty.”

The opening was held at the historic Guildhall in London, home of the City of London’s administrators for 600 years.

“Later in the morning I attended a panel session with the theme ‘Delivering a Prosperous Commonwealth for All’ with panel members including the Rt. Hon Liam Fox, Minister for International Trade, who I met back in March in Hong Kong. Hon, Julie Bishop, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia; Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive, Standard Chartered Bank; John W.H. Denton, First Vice Chair, International Chamber of Commerce & CEO; Corrs Chambers Westgarth, Australia; Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Confederation of Indian Industry & Vice Chairman Bharti Enterprises; and Roberto Azevedo, Director-General, World Trade Organization.”

“In the afternoon I joined sessions on Developing the Digital Economy, and on Economic and Climate volatility – Innovation and Resilience for Small Island States. These were very interesting sessions for the Cayman Islands as well as the other British Overseas Territories.”

Monday evening all delegates attended a Welcome to the UK Reception at the QEII Centre in Westminster.

Attracting an audience of business leaders from across the Commonwealth, along with heads of government and ministers, the Business Forum touches on topics such as new models of healthcare, the maritime industry, the economic empowerment of women, investing in infrastructure, fintech and innovations in financial services and how business can be made easier between Commonwealth countries.

Mr. McLaughlin will also meet with United Kingdom Government officials to discuss issues and concerns that are common to the United Kingdom, the Overseas Territories and the Cayman Islands in particular.

The business forum continues tomorrow with the theme “Building the Future”.

“Attending the Commonwealth Business Forum is part of our ongoing relationship building with the United Kingdom as it seeks to leave the European Union,” said Mr. McLaughlin. “The Cayman Islands, as well as all of the UK Overseas Territories, see ourselves as a very important part of Global Britain.”