Cayman Islands Postal Service commemorates Royal Wedding

New stamps issue commemorates Prince Harry’s and Princess Meghan’s wedding. The stamps are issued in four denominations.

A First-Day Cover is also part of the issue.

The Postal Service releases today (Wednesday, 18 July 2018) a new collection of four beautiful stamps to commemorate the Royal Wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Princess Meghan.

The new stamps in value denominations of 25¢, 75¢, 80¢ and $1 feature the couple in four different poses.

Three depict the Duchess in her signature white coat and flowing hair while the $1 denomination stamp has her in a stylish brown beret and a fawn coloured coat.

Additionally, a First Day Cover (FDC) is being issued with the stamps at a sale price of $3.60 for collectors and others.

The set also provides interesting historical information on the May Royal Wedding and about the Prince and his bride.

The stamps are available for purchase at all post offices in the Cayman Islands. The FDC issue is available also at the Philatelic Bureau at the Seven Mile Beach Post Office located in West Shore Centre, at the General Post Office and the Hell Post Office.

The Postal Service’s latest stamp issue features Prince Harry and Princess Meghan.