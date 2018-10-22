Cayman Islands: Pool Patrol’s stunning installations win International Design awards

Pool Patrol, The Pool & Spa Professionals, surpassed its peers to win a prestigious industry design award from The Association of Pool & Spa Professionals (APSP).

The Cayman Islands-based company received an APSP International Award for Excellence for both Pool Renovations and Traditional Concrete Construction. The installations exemplify creativity and quality workmanship in new pool construction and renovations.

For Traditional Concrete construction, Pool Patrol designed a stunning vanishing-edge pool with amazing views of the North Sound, and the pool appears to flow right into the sea. To up the “wow factor”, the owners decided to go with a full tile installation, eschewing the common plaster surface used on most pools.

For Pool Renovations, Pool Patrol undertook a massive remodel project. The property already had 2 separate pools, one with a vanishing edge, but the family wanted something even more unique.

So, Pool Patrol enlarged the top pool into a 50-foot lap pool for exercising, and then connected the upper and lower pools with a custom-built tiled slide using Lightstreams Glass tile, the only one in the Cayman Islands. To showcase the new design, new retaining walls were built, allowing the redesigned waterfall to cascade into the lower pool featuring a recessed love seat.

Firms across the United States and around the world submit hundreds of entries to the competition each year. The APSP International Awards of Excellence program then recognizes the most beautiful and creative installations of pools, spas, hot tubs and water features.

Michael Shield, the owner and founder of Pool Patrol, is humbled by the great honor of receiving these awards. “I started the company operating out of a small warehouse 32 years ago and added services as required. We had been dabbling in renovations, but after Hurricane Ivan, we really dove in full force, so to speak.

Since bringing the construction and renovations in-house under the guidance of Graeme Thomson, we now have the capability of being a true one-stop shop from initial concept, designs, DEH approvals to the completed project.”

Mr. Shield added, “We are delighted that we have won these awards. This competition is open to the largest and most highly regarded pool companies in the USA and worldwide.”

