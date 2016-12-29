Cayman Islands police warns of two new scams

RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit Warns of Two New Scams

From RCIPS

Just ahead of the end of the year, the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit (FCU) would like to warn the public of two reports of scams that have recently come to its attention.

The first scam has been perpetrated via Instagram by a person purportedly named Georgia McLaughlin and using the profile name Georgia_ cash_investment. The victim in a complaint filed with the FCU was introduced to a scheme called “Flip Cash” by “Ms. McLaughlin”, who told the victim that other people in Cayman had profited greatly from this scheme, which could double or even triple an initial deposit in a short amount of time through an investment. (Once the deposit is “invested”, substantial returns would supposedly be sent to the victim). A website was also provided for Flip Cash as www.flipcash.com (not functional). A very convincing aspect of this scam is that one of the victim’s Instagram friends was then consulted to provide a testimonial about the lucrative returns of Flip Cash. This testimonial was provided via Instagram as well, and the victim learned only after making a deposit that his friend’s profile had been hacked and that he had not been corresponding with his actual friend.

The RCIPS would therefore urge the public to beware of any solicitations via Instagram or any other social media for investments or deposits.

The second warning relates to an employment scam where a company called SITCOM Telemarketing Services is offering jobs at a Call Centre that is purportedly to be based in Cayman. This scam appears to be targeting people in Jamaica and has been advertised on Facebook. (see advertisement attached) Job seekers are asked to send $62.00 KYD to cover the cost of Immigration Work Permit forms being sent to them via FEDEX. It offers wages of $22.00 per hour, accommodation, a work permit or visa, and 50% coverage of plane fare.

The RCIPS would also like to warn the public both here and abroad that the payment of work permit fees by job seekers is not acceptable procedure, and that solicitations that request payments for same are suspect and should be avoided.

Those who may have fallen victim to either of these scams are asked to contact the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit at 949-8797, or can provide any information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

—ENDS—

IMAGE: Direct Communications