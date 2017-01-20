Cayman Islands police warns of new employment scams

From RCIPS

The RCIPS FCU has learned of two new employment scams targeting off-island job seekers, wherein the attached advertisements are circulated via email purportedly recruiting staff for two hotels on Grand Cayman, the Westin Casuarina Hotel and another unnamed “luxury” hotel. The Westin has informed the RCIPS that it is not currently hiring and that this advertisement is not genuine.

The emails purportedly seeking applicants to work at the Westin Hotel direct applicants to send money via Western Union to pay for half their airfare to Grand Cayman, as well as the FedEx cost for the plane ticket and their work permit. The emails refer job seekers to a purported immigration lawyer, Marilou M. Cariazo, as the receiver of the funds, and claim to be from Mr. C. Velasquez, the CEO of the Westin Hotel. There is no immigration lawyer in the Cayman Islands or person affiliated with the Westin Hotel by either name.

Details are few on the second advertisement but it also appears highly suspicious and job seekers are strongly recommended not to respond to it.

The RCIPS FCU would like to remind job seekers that legitimate employers in the Cayman Islands do not seek work permit costs up front and that funds should never be wired in response to any job advertisements. Such ads and emails should be treated as highly suspicious and not responded to.