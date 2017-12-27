Cayman Islands police warn of suspicious Instagram and Whatsapp messages soliciting photos from minors

From RCIPS

Last Thursday, 21 December, police received a complaint from a parent on island of suspicious Instagram posts and Whatsapp communications with minor children. An Instagram message had been circulated on 16 December purportedly from a prior Miss Universe, stating that a company named “MoreTastyTeas” was recruiting models. A communication with minor children had started in response to this message, and these children were asked to send “sexy” pictures of themselves in minimum clothing, after which they were informed that they had been selected top model with Rihanna and Nicky Minaj. The parent learned of the exchange and intervened; the parent’s messages were never responded to.

A company by the name of MoreTastyTeas legitimately operates in the Bahamas; the company has clarified that these messages have nothing to do with their business and that they are not conducting a recruitment for models. The company also informed that they have received other complaints from other jurisdictions.

Adults should not obtain pictures of minor children without parental consent. The RCIPS is asking parents to be aware of the communications of their minor children via smart phones and other devices. The RCIPS recommends parents hold open discussions with minor children regarding inappropriate communications and exchanges, especially of pictures, with adults via these devices.

