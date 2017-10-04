Cayman Islands police urge victims of illegal cosmetic injection treatments to come forward

From RCIPS

The RCIPS has reason to believe that a number of women in Cayman have experienced adverse effects after receiving cosmetic injections administered by unlicensed providers. These injections have led to severe skin infections, in some cases, that require intense and ongoing treatment and could pose a public health concern.

“In the course of an ongoing investigation we have heard that the practice of administering these injections in beauty salons without a license is widespread, with adverse effects experienced by many customers,” said Inspector Winsome Prendergast. “We urge these people to come forward, and your complaint will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information about cosmetic injections being administered by unauthorized providers is asked to speak with Inspector Winsome Prendergast at the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220, or to contact Winsome.Prendergast@gov.ky. Anonymous information can be provided at the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, CINFO@rcips.ky, or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.

