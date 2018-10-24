From RCIPS

UPDATE:

Update: Wanted Man Located by the Police, 24 October

Wanted man Alejandro Cardenas-Powery has been located by the police and. He is currently in police custody pending an investigations into a serious assault incident to which he was involved in.

The public may now disregard this wanted poster.

RCIPS Seeks Public Assistance to Locate Wanted Man, 24 October

Police are requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with a serious assault that occurred on 21 October.

A picture of the man is attached, and his details are as follows:

NAME: Alejandro Cardenas-Powery

AGE: 26

HEIGHT: Approx. 6ft.

WEIGHT: 187lbs.

BUILD: Slim

DISTRICT of Residence: West Bay

Anyone who sees Mr. Powery should contact 9-1-1 or the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Tips can also be passed directly to police on our website or at the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.

Those who do not want to contact police but wish to send information anonymously can do so through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online. Information sent through Crime Stoppers that results in an arrest or conviction can also qualify for a reward.