Cayman Islands police seek public assistance to locate Wanted Man

From RCIPS

The police are currently seeking public assistance to locate Kenneth Emeka Ajana, a Nigerian national. Mr. Ajana arrived on Grand Cayman on Thursday, 23 May and is wanted in relation to various incidents of fraud.

Mr. Ajana is 50 years old and is described as being of dark complexion, heavy build, and is about 5’8” in height. A picture of him is attached.

Anyone who has seen him, or who may have any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Detective Sergeant John Williams at 926-0646.