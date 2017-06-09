Cayman Islands police Search for wanted man who evaded arrest during operation on 22 May

From RCIPS

The Drugs and Serious Crimes Task Force and Customs Enforcement are seeking to find one Troy Pearson, age 35, who assaulted a customs officer and a police officer while resisting and evading arrest during a joint operation between the CICA And RCIPS on 22 May in which a large quantity of drugs was recovered (press release below). A picture of Mr. Pearson is attached.

The police are asking that if anyone sees or has any information about the whereabouts of Troy Pearson to please call 9-1-1 or DC Greg Banks at 938-1741. They can also contact the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Police are asking that those who may encounter Mr. Pearson to exercise caution and contact the authorities as soon as possible.