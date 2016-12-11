Cayman Islands’ police search for motorbike stolen from Marquee Plaza Thursday evening, 8 December

Thursday, 8 December, the owner of a red-and-black Yamaha (pictured) parked the bike behind Craft Restaurant in Marquee Plaza on West Bay Road around7:45pm. The motorbike was discovered missing around 10pm.
Bike description:
Registration Number: 165-405
There is an Automotive Art sticker on the gas tank; the tip of the left handle bar is missing
Police urge all motorbike owners to not only lock their motorbikes, but also secure them to a post or some other stationary object, for added anti-theft protection.
Anyone with information about this theft is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.
Speak Your Mind