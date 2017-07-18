From RCIPS

In addition to the tragic fatal accident on Roberts Drive yesterday, 17 July, near the airport, and the accident on Saturday evening on Shamrock Road near Bimini Drive (release below), both involving pedestrians, two further accidents this past weekend demonstrate the urgent need for more safety awareness by all road users.

Early Saturday morning, 15 July, just before 3AM, police, fire, and emergency personnel responded to a report of a car on fire on Shamrock Road near Watlers Estates in Bodden Town. A 2005 Jaguar had gone off the road and slammed into a tree. Fire officers extinguished the fire and spent two hours removing the male driver by cutting away pieces of the vehicle. The man is still in hospital with several fractures and serious injuries, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

On Saturday morning, 15 July, just after 8AM, a collision occurred at the intersection of Crewe Road and Smith Road involving a Nissan Skyline and Hyundai Accent. Police and emergency personnel responded; both the driver and passenger in the Nissan Skyline and the driver of the Hyundai were transported to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. One was kept in hospital for observation until this morning, 18 July. Both vehicles had extensive damage.

“In addition to the victim in yesterday’s tragic fatal accident at the airport, this morning there were three other people in hospital from crashes over the weekend, two of whom have serious and potentially life-changing injuries,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, Head of the RCIPS Traffic Management Unit. “It appears that a lack of attention is a culprit all too often in such incidents, and we cannot stress enough the need for all road users to be conscious of what they are doing and to share the road . These are preventable tragedies.”

Appeal for Witnesses:

The Traffic Management Unit is asking that anyone who may have been at the airport yesterday morning, 17 July, in or near the airport parking lots or along Roberts Drive around 10:30AM or later , and seen anything which they believe would assist traffic officers in their investigation into the fatal accident which occurred approximately at 10:45AM, to please call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254, or the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous.

