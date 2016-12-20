Cayman Islands police reveal fifteenth firearm recovered this year

From RCIPS

Last Friday, 16 December, detectives recovered a 9mm handgun and thirty rounds of ammunition during searches carried out as part of an ongoing investigation. This handgun is the fifteenth firearm recovered this year by police. No one has been arrested in connection with the recovery of this firearm.

“At midyear, we reported that 7 firearms had been recovered. This further detection by our officers brings the total to fifteen firearms, which more than doubles the previous figure,” said Anthony Ennis, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

“Officers have worked diligently to exhaust all leads and remove illegal firearms from the streets, which remains a strategic priority for the RCIPS that rightfully continues under the new leadership of Commissioner Byrne. In a recent case the presiding Judge offered a very apt and sobering reminder that ‘illegal firearms and firearm violence have cost too many young people their lives.’

“And, I would add, they have also devastated mothers and fathers and in most instances left children to grow up without a father.

“We still need more information from the public about where these guns are and how they are getting here. If you see something, say something.”

Anyone with any information regarding illegal firearm activity should contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

END

IMAGE:Datron