Cayman Islands police responds to vehicle break-ins, reminds public not to leave valuables in vehicles

From RCIPS

The RCIPS is currently investigating reports of vehicle break-ins and thefts that have taken place over the past few days. Two reports were received on Sunday, 17 March, of incidents on Old Crewe Road, and three reports were received this morning, 19 March, of incidents in the Spotts Newlands area. In all of the incidents the vehicle’s window was smashed and the interior ransacked. In some of the incidents personal items were taken, including bags, bank cards, and cash.

The RCPS is taking this opportunity to once again remind the public to avoid leaving any valuables in their vehicles, especially overnight and where they are visible to passersby. People should also take extra care to park vehicles in well-lit areas with security cameras nearby, if at all possible.