Cayman Islands: Police respond to two armed robberies overnight, 7-8 July

From RCIPS

Officers are currently investigating two armed robberies which occurred overnight, 7-8 July, in the George Town area.

At about 11:20PM last night, 7 July, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a robbery at the Al La Kebab restaurant on Lawrence Boulevard. Four men, dressed in all black and wearing masks, one of whom was carrying a handgun, approached workers at the location and demanded cash. The culprits then made off with a quantity of cash. No shots were fired during the incident and no one was injured.

At about 12:40AM this morning, 8 July, officers responded to a report that a bus driver had been robbed at the George Town Bus Terminal on Edward Street. A man dressed in all black and carrying a handgun had approached the bus and demanded cash from the driver and other occupants. The man then fled in the direction of Mary Street with a quantity of cash. No shots were fired during this incident and no one was injured.

Both robberies are currently under police investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed either of the incidents, seen anything suspicious in these areas, or have any other information, is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website atwww.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

See also: http://www.ieyenews.com/wordpress/cayman-islands-robbery-of-food-truck-thursday-5-july/