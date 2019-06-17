Cayman Islands police respond to stabbing incident at West Bay residence, one man dead

From RCIPS

Just after 10:30PM last night, Sunday 16 June, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to a residence in the Boatswain Bay area of West Bay where it was reported that four (4) persons known to each other had been stabbed during an altercation.

Police officers and Emergency Medical Services attended the location and assisted a woman and two minors who had serious stab wounds and lacerations. A search was conducted and the fourth person, a man, was found unresponsive nearby with a stab wound to his chest. The man, a 42-year-old-man from Jamaica residing in West Bay, was later pronounced dead.

The woman and two children were taken to hospital. They are currently in serious condition, with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under police investigation by George Town CID and anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.