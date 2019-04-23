Cayman Islands police respond to Serious Domestic Incident in George Town; 1 man arrested

From RCIPS

Just after 5:30PM Monday, 22 April, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police to a residence in the Rock Hole neighbourhood of George Town where a man had cut two women known to him with a knife, and was holding a baby.

Armed police deployed to the scene with a trained police negotiator. When they arrived, the women were outside the home and the man was on the porch of the home with the baby, holding a knife, and threatening harm to the baby if police approached. Police attempted to negotiate the release of the child for a period of time, and ultimately deployed Tasers to subdue the man. The women and baby were taken to hospital and treated for minor physical injuries. The man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, assault and abduction, and was also seen by a doctor. He is currently in Police custody.