From RCIPS

Rescue of Boat off East End Sunday, 8 January

On Sunday, 8 January, at around 1:45AM, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre received a report of a small 14ft South Sea boat in distress between 1-2 miles offshore near East End. The boat’s engine had stalled and, given the wind, the three males on board could not paddle ashore. There were no life jackets on board the boat. Patrol officers responded to the report, and the Marine Unit was also alerted.

While onshore, patrol officers could see the boaters signalling with blinking lights, and spoke with a passing local resident, who offered to assist. The man returned with another local man who launched a private boat to rescue those on board; while this was under way the Marine Unit arrived, having trailered the Typhoon to the location, however, a launch of the vessel was not required.

Around 3:45AM the three males were brought onshore in good health.

“This is a troubling incident, which could have ended tragically, had it not been for the brave response of local fishermen,” said Inspector Leo Anglin, Commander of the Joint Marine Unit, “launching a boat in rough weather, in the dark, and with no life jackets, is tantamount to taking your life in your hands.

We cannot stress enough the threats that exist out on the water, especially at this time of year. With the modern technology we have at our fingertips today, weather forecasts are readily available to everyone. Let’s use these devices for a good purpose, and check weather forecasts before venturing out to sea.”

END

IMAGE: RCIPS Marine Unit