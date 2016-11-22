November 22, 2016

Cayman Islands police requests public assistance to locate vehicle stolen last Sunday evening, 20 November

From RCIPS Tue 22 Nov 2016 at 1:02 PM

RCIPS Requests Public Assistance to Locate Vehicle Stolen Last Sunday Evening, 20 November

The RCIPS is requesting public assistance in locating a vehicle reported stolen from the parking lot of the Cayman Islands Yacht Club in West Bay last Sunday evening, 20 November.  The vehicle is a 1998 green-coloured Toyota Avalon, registration No. 115864.  The vehicle appears to have been stolen sometime between 8:30PM and midnight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222.  Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

