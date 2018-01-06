Cayman Islands police request public assistance to locate man reported missing

From RCIPS

On Friday January 5th, 2018 at approximately 2145hrs, Police were alerted to a report of a man missing from his home.

56 year old James Orville Ebanks, of West Bay, was last seen in the Marl Crest Road area of West Bay between 0830hrs on Friday December 29th and 0830hrs on Saturday December 30th, 2017. To date he has not returned home.

Mr. Ebanks is described as 5ft 10 inches tall, slim build, with black low cut hair, and was wearing a black T-Shirt and blue denim pants when he was last seen.

The Police are conducting ongoing enquiries in an effort to locate Mr. Ebanks.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.