From RCIPS

Further to the below, Mr. Leonard Streete has been located and appears to be in good health. The RCIPS would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Police are currently searching for a man who was reported missing shortly before 10:00PM last night, Friday, 6 July. He is Mr. Leonard Streete, age 83 of George Town. Mr Streete is described as being of dark complexion, with grey hair, and suffers from dementia.

A picture of him is attached.

Anyone who sees Mr. Streete, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to immediately contact George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via ourwebsite at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.