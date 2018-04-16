Cayman Islands police request public assistance in search for illegal person

From RCIPS

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in their search for a illegal man by the name of Marlon Crowe, age 36, from Jamaica. His picture is attached.

Mr. Crowe was deported from the Cayman Islands in October 2017 and is believed to have returned to the islands illegally. Anyone who sees Mr. Crowe should exercise caution as he could be potentially dangerous. The police should be notified immediately at George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.