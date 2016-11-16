Cayman Islands police request public assistance in locating persons who illegally landed this morning, 16 November, in East End

From RCIPS Nov 16 2016 11:39 AM

Police have been searching since early morning for persons who are believed to have illegally landed in East End near Colliers Beach around 5:30AM today. Police have seized a canoe and a quantity of substance suspected to be ganja, however, the persons on board the boat are at large. We believe that they may still be in East End but attempting to travel to other parts of the island. Anyone who has seen any suspicious persons this morning in the East End area are asked to call 9-1-1 or police immediately at 949-4222. Anonymous calls can also be placed to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or Crime Stoppers on 800-8477(TIPS).

Man arrested on suspicion of wounding in connection with fight on Sunday evening, 13 November

From RCIPS Nov 16 2016

Just before 7:15PM on Sunday, 13 November, officers were dispatched to a report of a fight at the intersection of Reverend Blackman and Birch Tree Hill Road in West Bay. Officers conducted enquiries that evening which led to the recovery of two machetes and the arrest of a man, age 29 of West Bay, at another address on suspicion of Wounding. A man who had been injured in the fight was treated for minor injuries at Cayman Islands hospital and released.

The 29-year-old man is currently on Police bail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.