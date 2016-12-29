Police Helicopter Assists with Medical Evacuation



From RCIPS: Thu 29 Dec 2016

The RCIPS Police Helicopter assisted today with a medical transfer from Cayman Brac’s Faith Hospital to Grand Cayman. The 58-year-old female patient was in need of urgent medical attention from specialists at George Town Hospital.

The helicopter crew utilised the Police Helipad at the Faith Hospital, enabling them to complete the transfer from hospital to hospital within an hour, with the Cayman Islands EMS Unit meeting the helicopter at Owen Roberts International Airport to complete the transfer.

The patient obtained the needed medical care, and is currently in stable condition.

Photographs show

1. helicopter on the Helipad at Faith Hospital

2. Owen Roberts Airport transfer to EMS Unit.

Charges in Drug Arrests on 27 December

From RCIPS: Thu 29 Dec 2016

The man and woman arrested in police operation on 27 December were charged this afternoon, 29 December, and appeared in court.

The man, age 35 of West Bay, and woman, age 30 of George Town, were both charged with:

– Possession with Intent to Supply (both Cocaine and Ganja);

– Possession of Cocaine and Ganja;

– Money Laundering

Additionally, the man was charged with:

– Conspiracy to Supply Cocaine

Both appeared in court this afternoon. The woman was bailed with stringent conditions, and the man was remanded to custody. Both are scheduled to next appear in court on 5 January 2017.

Five Injured in Motor Vehicle Collision Wednesday, 28 December, on Shamrock Road

From RCIPS: Thu 29 Dec 2016

Wednesday, 28 December, around 4:20PM, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre received multiple reports regarding a head-on collision between a Silver Kia Sportage and a Ford Explorer on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Midsummer Drive. Five people were in the Kia Sportage and one person was in the Explorer.

Police arrived on scene and performed first response medical care on injured persons, five in all, until emergency personnel arrived. All were transported to hospital for treatment; no one was determined to have had life-threatening injuries. All are expected to be released soon.

The accident is under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Robbery in Grand Harbour Shopping Centre Yesterday, 28 December

From RCIPS: Thu 29 Dec 2016

Yesterday morning, 28 December, just after 11:00AM, an elderly man was walking along the west side of Grand Harbour shopping centre toward the skate park at the back of the complex when a masked man ran up from behind him and snatched a bag from him. The bag contained cash and cheques from a nearby business. The culprit ran off toward the back of the shopping centre toward the skate park; the victim was not threatened or hurt in the episode.

The 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police to the scene, and the incident is under investigation. The culprit is described as male, of dark complexion, about 6’ tall and of slim build, wearing a mask and black pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.