Cayman Islands police report 2 robberies & recovery of a firearm

From RCIPS Sep 10 2016 8:04 pm

Two Robberies Reported in George Town

The police received two reports of robbery on Friday night 9 September 2016.

The first report of robbery was received about 7:19 PM in the Tropical Gardens area of George Town, where a resident was reportedly robbed by two men with at least one firearm. The male victim was hit in the head with the firearm and robbed of his keys and phone. His injuries are not considered serious. The matter is under police investigation by the George Town CID.

The second report of robbery was received at 10:29 PM in the Printers Way area of George Town. It was reported that three men armed with a firearm robbed a female victim of her handbag and cell phone. She did not receive any injuries. This matter is also under investigation by the George Town CID.

Any person having information on these incidents is asked to telephone the George Town CID at 949 4222 or telephone 800 8477 (800 TIPS) to remain anonymous.

Police Recover Another Firearm

Whilst on patrol about 11:52 PM behind a West Bay Road plaza, officers observed a male acting suspiciously and challenged him. The male ran away and a package was recovered containing a loaded semi-automatic handgun. The male made his escape and is being sought by the police.

Any person having information on this or any other incident is asked to telephone the police at 949 4222 or telephone 800 8477 (800 TIPS) to remain anonymous.