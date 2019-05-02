Cayman Islands police release 2018 Crime and Traffic Statistics

On Wed, 1 May, the RCIPS released its 2018 Crime and Traffic Statistics, and the Senior Command Team held a press conference to discuss the main developments and trends described in the statistics with the media. Among these developments are a major drop in burglaries, huge increases in traffic enforcement and interdicted ganja, and an increase in robberies. Firearm offences across different categories of crime present a mixed picture, but generally indicate that fewer illegal guns may be reaching the islands.

Burglary is one of the most prevalent crimes on the islands that presents a policing challenge year-to-year. However, 2018 registered a 36.5% drop in burglary and 22% drop in attempted burglary that was distributed across all districts. The RCIPS credits this welcome development with the arrest and imprisonment of several recidivist offenders in 2018, as well as the launch of a series of neighbourhood watches across the islands in partership with the new Community Policing Department.

Robberies increased by one-third to 40 total in 2018, but was driven by an increase in “street” robberies of individuals rather than commercial businesses. Nine people have been charged so far for ten of the robberies that occurred in 2018.

Traffic statistics for 2018 reflect a stark increase in traffic enforcement across a number of categories, and a corresponding 14% drop in the overall number of road traffic collisions. However, the number of road deaths climbed.

All statistics as well as a full report and analysis are available here.