Cayman Islands police recover unlicensed firearm in Newlands, Three arrested, 11 April

From RCIPS

On Wednesday, 11 April, officers executed a search warrant at an address in Newlands, Bodden Town. During the search a Glock 17 automatic pistol and a number of rounds of ammunition were recovered. As a result, two women, age 50 and 27 of George Town, and a man, age 31 of Bodden Town, were arrested on suspicion of Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm (Ammunition). They remain in police custody while the investigation continues.

A photo of the recovered firearm is attached.