Cayman Islands police receive report of incident involving a firearm, 16 August

From RCIPS Aug 17 2018

Shortly after 10:00PM on Thursday, 16 August, officers responded to a report of an incident at a development just south of the Seven Mile Public Beach. A man reported that he had been walking outside when he was confronted by two males not known to him, one of whom appeared to be holding a handgun. The man was able to escape from the culprits before contacting the police. No shots were fired. The man was not injured, nothing was taken from him and no physical contact was made with him during the incident.

Both suspects are described as being of dark complexion and in their early to mid-twenties. The suspect who held the firearm is described as being tall and was wearing jeans and a black hoodie. The other suspect is described as being shorter than the first and was wearing a black hoodie and shorts.

Anyone with any information on this incident, or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, is asked tocontact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777,or via our website at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.