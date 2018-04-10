Cayman Islands police operations in response to community concerns around drug use, 8 April

From RCIPS

This weekend, RCIPS officers from the Joint Marine Unit, Community Policing Department, and Uniform Operations in the Eastern Districts, conducted operations in Rum Point as part of ongoing enforcement efforts in response to community concerns about persistent drug use in the area.

In one incident on Sunday, 8 April, officers made arrests after detecting the strong scent of ganja coming from a vessel that was anchored near to other vessels in the area. As a result, a search was conducted of the vessel and its occupants, and several separate portions of suspected ganja were recovered.

Three males, age 32 of George Town, 18 of West Bay, and 17 of North Side, were arrested on suspicion of Possession of Ganja and Consumption of Ganja. They were later bailed.

“It is important that we as a community maintain a high level of respect for others and for the laws of our Islands,” said Acting Inspector Damenian Maxwell of the Joint Marine Unit. “Places like Rum Point are where many families spend time, often with young children, and they do not wish to be subjected to the smell of drugs being consumed. We have received numerous complaints from the public on this issue and will continue to prosecute anyone committing these offenses.”

END

IMAGE: File