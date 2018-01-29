Cayman Islands police officers using new contact cards when responding to calls for service

From RCIPS

This week the RCIPS, with the support of Crime Stoppers, is providing all frontline officers with new contact cards in order improve communication with the public and victim care. The cards, which take the form of a regular business card, feature blank spaces for officers responding to 9-1-1 calls for service and any other reports to write in the incident number generated for a report, as well as the contact name and number of the officer(s) responding. A picture of the front and back of the new cards is attached.

“These cards are just a convenient way to ensure that complainants and victims have the information they need to follow up on their reports with us,” said Robert Graham, Superintendent of Uniform and District Operations. “Having the incident number of their report readily available enables people to call their local police station and get an update more efficiently. Responding officers will be offering these cards to complainants, but I also encourage members of the public to request one.”

The back of the cards feature the Crime Stoppers’ logo and contact numbers for the Family Resource and Crisis Centres, as well as the 9-1-1 Communications Centre. The cards are a joint project of the RCIPS and Cayman Crime Stoppers, an independent charity which provides the public with a completely anonymous way to send information to police and other law enforcement at www.crimestoppers.ky and 800-8477(TIPS). Those who send tips to Cayman Crime Stoppers that result in arrests or convictions could receive sizable cash rewards.

“We have very good and beneficial partnership with the RCIPS, and we’re proud to support them in this initiative to streamline communication and victim care,” said Sebastien Guilbard, Chairman of Cayman Crime Stoppers. “We are extending our partnership with the RCIPS to other law enforcement as well, so that now the public can use the independent and anonymous information channel provided by Crime Stoppers to report on all kinds of offences, including customs, immigration, marine/environmental, and others,” he continued. “With greater communication and partnership, we can all help preserve public safety in Cayman.”