From RCIPS

This past Wednesday, 15 August, George Town Community Officers and officers from the DoA Animal and Welfare Unit, acting on complaints received from the community, obtained and executed a search warrant under the Animal Law at an address in Windsor Park. During the search, twenty-six Game Birds (22 roosters and four hens) were found on the premises and confiscated by DoA officers.

A man at the residence, age 42 of George Town, was warned for prosecution for animal cruelty.

“From our officers’ observations almost all of the roosters had no access to food and water, and some appeared to be suffering from recent trauma consistent with fighting ventures,” said Brian Crichlow, Assistant Director of the Department of Agriculture. “Cockfighting is brutal, cruel and illegal, and is being treated as the crime that it is.”

“This operation was a priority for us not only because of the cruel and illegal activities believed to be taking place but also because it came about in response to community complaints,” Inspector Courtney Myles, Head of the RCIPS Community Policing Department. “When residents identify and share information with us about issues affecting their neighbourhoods, whatever they may be, we will always take concrete steps to address them, together with our enforcement partners.”

The incident is under joint investigation by police and DoA officers. All game birds confiscated during the operation were humanely euthanized based on veterinary advice.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident or other instances of is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website atwww.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

END

IMAGE: Sick Chirpse