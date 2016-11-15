Cayman Islands police officer notes suspicious behavior while on patrol, makes burglary arrest

From RCIPS Nov 15 2016 11:02 AM

On Sunday, 13 November, a uniform officer on patrol along Shedden Road near Crewe Road noticed a vehicle exiting a nearby driveway. The appearance of the vehicle aroused the officer’s suspicions, and he stopped the vehicle near Dorcy Drive. After speaking with the driver the officer suspected illegal activity and the vehicle was searched. A quantity of goods that appeared to have been taken from a nearby warehouse was discovered.

The man, age 39 of West Bay, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken into police custody. A search of his home address recovered goods that were discovered missing from the same premises the previous day.

The man was charged with two counts of Burglary is due in court this morning.