Cayman Islands police officer assaulted by intoxicated man in Strand parking lot, 3 December

From RCIPS

Around 1AM on Saturday, 3 December, armed officers on patrol near the Strand were informed by a member of the public about a vehicle illegally parked in a disabled parking spot outside Lillie’s Night Club. After unsuccessfully trying to find the car’s owner, officers affixed a ticket to the windscreen of the vehicle; however, after departing toward the exit, officers saw a man approach the car and remove the ticket and place it on another nearby vehicle. Officers returned to the vehicle and spoke to the man, who was getting into driver’s side of the car, and whose slurred speech and breath indicated he was intoxicated.

Officers requested his car keys in order to prevent him from driving, but he refused to hand them over and became aggressive, arguing with the officers and then attacking one of officers and putting his hands around the officer’s neck. A struggle ensued during which the man wrestled the officer for control of his Taser. At this point the second officer deployed his Taser on the man and he fell backwards.

Officers radioed 9-1-1 for medical assistance while containing and calming the man with the assistance of club security staff. The man, however, once again became aggressive and struck one of the officers in the face before the ambulance arrived. The man, age 44 of George Town, was arrested for assaulting police, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct at a licensed premises.

Due to his aggressive demeanour the ambulance could not transport the man, and police transported him to the hospital. He was treated for a minor head wound and later released, and is now on Police bail. The police officer who was struck was also treated at hospital for a split lip and minor injuries.

“This incident demonstrates the kind of unexpected aggression officers sometimes encounter, most often on weekend nights outside liquor-licensed establishments, while just ensuring basic public safety,” said Derek Byrne, Commissioner of Police, “we have concerns about officer safety while responding to these kinds of incidents, and we ask liquor-licensed establishments to be more aware of the level of intoxication among their patrons – anyone who is clearly intoxicated should not continue to be served.”