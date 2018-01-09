Cayman Islands police offer advisory on suspicious activity in residential areas

From RCIPS

Over the past few days police have received reports of suspicious activity in residential areas, including a few reports where individuals have attempted to gain access to residences by posing as employees of utility companies or other maintenance related businesses.

The RCIPS would like to advise members of the public to exercise caution with anyone claiming to be from a utility company or other business who requests access to their home, as they may potentially be connected to suspected burglary activity. CUC, for example, has confirmed that it is their general policy that their employees will not enter residences except in unusual circumstances. Additionally, all CUC staff members have official CUC identification either displayed on their person, or readily available. Such identification should always be requested from anyone claiming to be from CUC or any other such company.

If you are approached by someone in a similar situation whom you suspect is attempting to enter your residence under false pretenses, the police are requesting that you call 9-1-1 and make a report as soon as possible. Additionally, if you are able to note any identifying information, such as descriptions of the persons involved, descriptions of any vehicle they have driven, or the registration numbers of any such vehicle, please do so.

Otherwise, anyone with any information about any such incidents, or anyone who notices any suspicious activity, is encouraged to call their local police station. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

