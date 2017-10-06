Cayman Islands police: Missing woman located

RCIPS: UPDATE:

Update: Woman has been located, 6 October

The police would like to that all the member of public who have assisted us in locating Ms. Martin. She has been located and spoke to.

Police Request Public Assistance in Contacting Woman, 6 October

Police have been contacted by relatives of Ellice A. Martin, age 19, who resides on Cayman Brac but is believed to currently be on Grand Cayman. Ms. Martin was due to return to Cayman Brac on 2 October but did not arrive there, and relatives are seriously concerned about her well-being.

Police have reason to believe that Ms. Martin is in the company of friends or acquaintances on Grand Cayman, and only wish to be in contact with Ms. Martin to verify that she is in good health. A photo of Ms. Martin is attached.

We ask that Ms. Martin, or members of the public who may be able to assist police contact Ms. Martin, please call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 and speak with the inspector on duty.

We thank the public for its assistance in this matter.