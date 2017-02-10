Cayman Islands police make two more arrests in connection with 4 February shooting; firearm recovered

This morning, 10 February, police arrested two people during a police operation at a residence in West Bay in connection with the shooting incident that occurred last Saturday, 4 February, outside the Fete Club on West Bay Road. A man and a woman, ages 19 and 24, respectively, both of West Bay, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm and attempted murder. Additionally, a 20-year-old man, from Jamaica, was arrested at the residence on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“I am pleased to report that a very active and thorough police investigation this week has led to four arrests of individuals suspected to have been involved in the attack that took place outside the Fete Club last weekend,” said Kurt Walton, Deputy Commissioner of Police. “In addition, a search of the residence of two of these individuals this morning recovered a firearm. This is the fourth firearm officers have taken off the street already this year.”

Yesterday, 9 February, a 35-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were also arrested in connection with last weekend’s incident. The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm, assault causing grievous bodily harm, and also, attempted murder. The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault causing aggravated bodily harm.

In addition to the police investigation into the event itself, police have organized an increased presence and visibility in and around liquor-licensed establishments during peak hours this weekend to reassure the community.

“People should feel comfortable to go out and enjoy themselves,” added DCoP Walton, “we are doing everything within our power to ensure a safe and secure environment for night-time entertainment and activities on weekends. We always need the public to work with us in this effort. If you see something we need to know, call us.”

Anyone with information should contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, or the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous.