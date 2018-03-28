Cayman Islands police make 11 DUI arrests over the weekend as Traffic Enforcement continues

From RCIPS

RCIPS road enforcement operations continued over the past week, 19 – 26 March, with a number of DUI arrests made. This past weekend, 23-26 March, officers made 11 arrests for DUI, with an additional 2 arrests during the rest of the week.

In one incident on Friday, 23 March, shortly before 9:00PM, officers responded to a report from the 9-1-1 Communications Centre that a black dump truck had been observed driving recklessly on Shamrock Road. Officers subsequently located the vehicle parked in the parking lot of a nearby bar with its engine running. Officers were then able to locate and speak to the driver of the vehicle who appeared unsteady on his feet and showed other signs of intoxication. The man, age 58 of North Side, was breathalyzed with a result of 0.183%. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre. He was later bailed.

“We want the public to be aware that this is the new normal and we will be keeping up the pressure on drunk drivers with the increased staffing of our Traffic and Roads Policing Unit,” said Chief Inspector Everton Spence. “While we are hopeful that our continued presence on the road will deter road users from driving under the influence, we will continue to prosecute anyone who chooses to do so.”