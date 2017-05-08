Cayman Islands police launches Annual Inter-Departmental Football Competition

RCIPS launches Annual Inter-Departmental Football Competition and calls for community participants

From RCIPS

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Sports Committee under the theme “RCIPS Football Club in the Community for the Community” is hosting its annual departmental six (6) versus six (6) football competition. The main goal of the competition is to continue to build comradery and fellowship within the organization and outside of it, with the wider community.

The RCIP Police Sports Committee is reaching out to any businesses, organizations or private individuals who wish to show their support for the police by participating in this special competition.

The RCIPS Football Club is now registering Corporate Teams (Private and Public, a maximum of 10 teams), Youth Teams and other Law Enforcement teams, to take part in the this year’s RCIPS 6-a-side Championship League Competition. The event started on 12 April 2017 with the inter-departmental aspect of the competition; the external part of the competition will commence sometime in June 2017 after the close of registration on the 30thMay 2017. The final day of competition will be Monday, 3 July 2017 at the CIFA field in Prospect, George Town.

The registration fee for corporate clubs and law enforcement football teams is CI$100.00 per team, payable to the Police Welfare Fund.

For additional information, please contact Sergeant Michael Montaque atmichael.montaque@gov.ky, PC Athelston Watts at athelston.watts@rcips.ky, DC Dwayne Simpson at dwayne.simpson@rcips.ky or the Police Welfare Committee atrcipwelfare@gov.ky.

We look forward to a fun and exciting competition with our community and law enforcement partners!