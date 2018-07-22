Cayman Islands police launch 2018 Local Recruitment Drive

The RCIPS Launches the 2018 Local Recruitment Drive, 20 July

From RCIPS

The RCIPS is launching its annual local recruitment drive on 23rd July targeting Caymanians and Permanent Residents between the ages of 18-40 with no restrictions to work. While the RCIPS has an open recruitment process where applications are accepted all year round, the organization will be intensifying its efforts between Monday 23rd July and Friday 10th August, 2018 in preparation for Class 2/2018 Recruits .

Commissioner of Police Mr. Derek Byrne says “We are working towards developing the RCIPS into a world class police service. We want to encourage Caymanian men and women to join our ranks, especially women, as there have been few female candidates in previous recruitments. We also want to facilitate the growth of local police officers within the organization and so it is important for us to maintain a multicultural image and show diversity. In order to do this we must increase the number of Caymanians among our ranks.”

Applicants must be physically fit (demonstrated through passing the “5.4 Bleep Test”) with at least 3 CXC passes or equivalent, to include Maths and English. The recruitment process is lengthy, encompassing written tests, a physical fitness exam, background checks, computer skills test, an interview and a medical examination. Once selected. Recruits must undertake and pass 17 weeks of initial training.

To find out if you qualify to become a police officer and to apply, visit our website at http://www.rcips.ky/local-officer-recruitment. Applications may also be dropped off in person at the Police Headquarters located at 82 Shedden Road on the 4th Floor of the Amerigo building, Elizabethan Square, or filled out and submitted via the website.

All applications must be submitted by midnight on 10th August, 2018 in order to make it in this year’s application list.