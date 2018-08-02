Cayman Islands police K9 locates man wanted for Palm Dale lncident, 1 August

From RCIPS

Early this morning, 1 August, officers conducted an operation in the North Side area to locate a man who was wanted in connection with an incident at Palm Dale on 28 July (see below release). During the operation police spotted the man, who immediately fled from the police. A K-9 Unit deployed to assist, and the police canine, Baron, who is the newest addition to the K-9 Unit, tracked the suspect, eventually circling and barking at a structure nearby. Officers located the suspect inside.

The man, age 26 of North Side, has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and related offenses in relation to the Palm Dale incident. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Aggravated Burglary in Palm Dale, 28 July

Just after 1:30AM this morning Police were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a report of at a residence in Palm Dale, off Crewe Road where two men entered with, one carrying what appeared to be a gun, and demanded money.

The two men, one described as short and slim with his face covered and the other as tall and large built also with his face covered and holding what is believed to be a hand gun, threatened the residents, however none of the victims were injured.

The men made off with a quantity of cash.

The matter is currently under investigation by the police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town DID at 9494222