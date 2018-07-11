Cayman Islands police issues over 400 tickets for tint and speeding in June

From RCIPS

During the month of June, RCIPS Officers have issued several hundred tickets for tint and speeding offenses alone.

One hundred fifty-two drivers were ticketed for illegal tint, with a total of 323 issued over the last two months. Meanwhile police issued 263 tickets for speeding, bringing the total for May and June to 546.

In addition, 25 tickets were issued for dangerous driving, 41 for careless driving, and 67 for using a mobile phone while driving.

Twenty-four arrests for DUI were also made during the period. In one incident just before 4:30AM on Wednesday 27 June, officers on patrol along Shedden Road observed a Chevrolet Colorado travelling at a high rate of speed east along Shedden Road and then south onto Thomas Russel Avenue. Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver. While doing so they detected the scent of alcohol on his breath and the scent of ganja in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was undertaken and suspected ganja was found. It was also subsequently determined that the license plates on the truck belonged to another vehicle. The driver, a man age 24 of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, possession of ganja, dangerous driving, and using a license plate with intent to deceive. He was later bailed.

As of 10 July, 13 DUI arrests have been made.

“Along with speeding and drunk driving, illegal tint remains one of our areas of focus,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “While the Traffic Law does allow for a certain degree of tinting on vehicles, excessive tinting can cause various issues, including affecting the safety of road users, facilitating crime, and interfering with police officers’ ability to assess and respond to situations in which a heavily tinted vehicle is involved.”

