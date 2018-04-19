April 19, 2018

Cayman Islands police issue reminder to the public about securing vehicles

From RCIPS

Police Issue Reminder to the Public about Securing Vehicles, 19 April

Officers are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins which occurred overnight from 17 – 18 April. On Wednesday morning, 18 April, police received reports of 6 vehicles that had been broken into overnight with their windows smashed: three in the area of , one in Prospect and two in Savannah.

As such, the RCIPS is reminding the public of the importance of properly securing vehicles. It is especially important to make sure that you do not leave valuables in your vehicle, especially where they can be seen by passersby. If possible it is also advised that you park your vehicle in an area where there is adequate lighting, and where it is visible to you from your home.

