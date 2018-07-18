Cayman Islands police investigate shooting of dog in West Bay, 17 July

From RCIPS
Yesterday, 17 July, police received a report of a dead dog discovered in the yard of a garage on Powell Smith Road in West Bay. The dog’s owner had discovered the dog’s body near a tree in the yard in the afternoon; the dog, which was long-haired and brown, had died of an apparent gunshot wound.
Police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone who may have heard a gunshot in the area or may have any other information to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999. Tips can be submitted directly to police via the RCIPS Website athttp://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip or anonymously to the Crime Stoppers call centre in Miami free-of-charge at 800-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppers.ky/home/ .
