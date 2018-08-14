Cayman Islands’ police investigate report of stabbing in George Town on 11 August

From RCIPS:

Shortly after 3:00AM on Saturday, 11 August, police received a report that two men had attended the emergency room of the Cayman Islands Hospital with stab wounds. It was reported that the injuries had been received during an altercation which took place at an event on Harbour Drive in George Town. The men did not sustain serious injuries and were subsequently released.

The matter is currently under police investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.