Cayman Islands police initiatives heightens police visibility and targeted operations across all districts: to be continued

RCIPS Initiatives Heightens Police visibility and targeted operations across All Districts: to be continued

In response to the recent spike in crime the RCIPS has responded with a robust, planned increased police visibility and planned operations across the island, which included, but not limited to, putting plain clothed officers in uniform alongside uniformed officers to shore up patrols and conduct targeted operations.

This has resulted in the first day, Thursday, 15 June 2017, with a total sixty-five (65) arrests, including outstanding Court warrants for criminal and other offences against the law.

Also, during this period eleven (11) tickets were issued, eighteen (18) illegal tints were removed from vehicles and one hundred and fifteen (15) obscured license plates were removed.

One specific objective during yesterday’s activities was for officers to engage face-to-face with business owners and members of the community, to listen and address their concerns, as well as providing reassurance given the obvious concerns and anxieties throughout the communities. Several gas stations, other small businesses and some residences in high-burglary areas were specifically visited by officers throughout the day.

While this occurred, detectives were also progressing enquiries into the two gas station robberies that occurred on Tuesday morning. Yesterday they also arrested a man, age 32 of George Town, on suspicion of robbery, an incident that took place at the Industrial Park Esso On the run. This man remains in custody for this matter.

In addition, as previously reported, the suspect arrested for the Lookout Garden store robbery on Anton Bodden Drive, and theft of the owner’s motor vehicle, was also arrested for Mr. Arthur’s grocery shop robbery.

“My senior colleagues and I are very encouraged by the professionalism and commitment shown by the rank-and-file. These officers have been working hard and tirelessly to address all crimes and the fact is worth repeating that the Prison is at full capacity. We have agreed to accept the overflow for remands at the Police Detention Centre, Fairbanks.

We are also encouraged that, in spite of the obvious fear of crime, several members of the community and merchants have called to offer their support, as crime and the causes of crime cannot been seen as an issue for the police alone to solve but rather, this will require the entire community and key stakeholders to tackle, including the underlying causes of crime.

Likewise, it is important that we resist the temptation to show any tolerance for those involved in criminality and the rule of law.

Finally, while it is our duty to protect the right of free expressions, it is important that our words do not convey or be misinterpreted as support or tolerance for those intending to disrupt our way of life and the image of these islands, as a peaceful and safe place to live, work and visit.” said Deputy Commissioner Anthony Ennis.

END