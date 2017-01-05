Cayman Islands police: Holiday enforcement operations conclude with 27 DUI arrests

From RCIPS

Through the conclusion of RCIPS Holiday Safety operations on 2 January, police officers had made a total of 27 DUI arrests, and issued 30 citations for speeding, 39 citations for using a mobile phone while driving, 32 citations for failing to wear seat belts, and 65 citations for expired registration.

“Generally speaking, we had a ‘quiet’ New Year’s Eve, with no serious accidents,” said Sergeant Lenford Butler of the Traffic Management Unit, “thanks to the anti-drunk driving initiatives of many groups on island, including the National Drug Council, CIMRA and others. In addition, we also substantially increased our police presence during the holiday weekends. I am glad to say this all appears to have had an impact.”

Altogether there were 10 arrests and 5 citations for the different offenses denoting driving without proper qualification (while disqualified/without a license/without being qualified/expired license) throughout the month of December.

“This is a high number and could explain some of the poor driving we see on the roads,” said Sgt. Butler, “drivers’ licenses must be obtained and maintained for a reason. If you drive without qualification, you can be disqualified, and if you drive while disqualified, you can go to prison.”

Even though holiday road enforcement operations (Operation Ice Crystals) have drawn to a close, the Traffic Management Unit continues its regular road enforcement, with a focus on specific types of violations in response to community concerns and officers’ own observations on the road.