January 8, 2017

Cayman Islands police: Holiday enforcement operations conclude with 27 DUI arrests

January 5, 2017 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From RCIPS

Through the conclusion of RCIPS Holiday Safety operations on 2 January, police officers had made a total of 27 DUI arrests, and issued 30 citations for speeding, 39 citations for using a mobile phone while driving, 32 citations for failing to wear seat belts, and 65 citations for expired registration.

“Generally speaking, we had a ‘quiet’ New Year’s Eve, with no serious accidents,” said Sergeant Lenford Butler of the , “thanks to the anti-drunk driving initiatives of many groups on island, including the National Drug Council, and others.  In addition, we also substantially increased our police presence during the holiday weekends.  I am glad to say this all appears to have had an impact.”

Altogether there were 10 arrests and 5 citations for the different offenses denoting driving without proper qualification (while disqualified/without a license/without being qualified/expired license) throughout the month of December.

“This is a high number and could explain some of the poor driving we see on the roads,” said Sgt. Butler, “drivers’ licenses must be obtained and maintained for a reason.  If you drive without qualification, you can be disqualified, and if you drive while disqualified, you can go to prison.”

Even though holiday road enforcement operations () have drawn to a close, the Traffic Management Unit continues its regular road enforcement, with a focus on specific types of violations in response to community concerns and officers’ own observations on the road.

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Events, iBusiness, iCommunity, iCrime, iLocal News, iTravel, News, Publisher's Choice Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*