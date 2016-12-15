Cayman Islands Police Holiday Enforcement Operations completes first week

By Jacqueline Carpenter From RCIPS



Through Tuesday, 13 December, intensified traffic enforcement operations as part of RCIPS’s end-of-year safety initiative netted five DUI arrests, two arrests for driving whilst disqualified, and twenty-six traffic tickets for expired coupons, expired insurance and illegally tinted windows. Road checks have been conducted at around a dozen different locations around the island, at various times of day and night.

“We have varied our locations and tactics in order to improve the efficiency of these operations,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, Head of the Traffic Management Unit, “and while we are getting a result, the point is to have a deterrent effect on drunk and unsafe driving. I do believe that we are having that effect as well.”

Road checks have yielded criminal arrests as well traffic offences. Last Friday, 9 December, officers spotted a vehicle turning onto Harbour Place to avoid a roadside check on West Bay Road. A police officer stopped the vehicle and learned that the driver was disqualified. Further, the smell inside the vehicle aroused the officer’s suspicions and the vehicle was searched; several packages of matter suspected to be ganja were found, as well as drug utensils. The two passengers in the car, both women, age 18 of Bodden Town and age 22 of West Bay, were arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja with intent to supply and other drug-related offences. The driver, a woman, age 18 of Bodden Town, was arrested for the same offences as well as driving whilst disqualified. All three are on Police Bail.

In addition, a rider on a dirt bike was also arrested last Friday, 9 December, for driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified. The rider, a male, age 24 of George Town, was spotted by police on Walkers Road around 9:30pm.

“Everyone who uses the road must obey the laws and regulations that exist for everyone’s safety,” said Insp. Yearwood, “illegally riding a dirt bike on the road is an offence with the possibility of a fine or even imprisonment.”