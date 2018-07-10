Cayman Islands Police & Customs disrupt organized criminal operation, over $220,000 of cash seized, 3 persons arrested

From RCIPS

At about 3:40PM on Thursday, 28 June, West Bay Uniform Officers conducted an operation under the Misuse of Drugs Law at an address off Watercourse Road, West Bay.

The property was searched and a large quantity of packages containing suspected ganja, along with drug utensils and weighing scales were found. Officers also found several portions of suspected cocaine, and seized a quantity of cash.

As a result of the operation, two men, age 28 and 35 of West Bay, were arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply, possession of cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. They are currently on Police bail.

RCIPS and Customs officers conducted further searches of the property the next day, 29 June. During the searches, Customs canines directed officers to two locations where a further quantity of ganja was found, along with a significant amount of cash hidden in a cardboard box, bringing the total amount of cash seized at the location to over CI $220,000.

A woman, age 59 of West Bay, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property, along with being concerned in the possession of ganja with intent to supply and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. She was bailed yesterday, 10 July.

“With this joint operation we have uncovered and disrupted an organized criminal enterprise which has managed to accumulate a significant amount of money,” said Commissioner of Police, Derek Byrne. “That money has been seized and will be dealt with under the Proceeds of Crime Law. We will continue to take action to target and disrupt these criminal enterprises, and deprive them of the proceeds of their criminal activity.”

“This joint operation is another demonstration of our firm commitment to work together to disrupt criminal activity in our islands and arrest offenders,” said Charles Clifford, Collector of Customs. “This collaborative approach to fighting crime must increasingly include members of our community as they play a vital role in sharing critical information with us.”