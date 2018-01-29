Cayman Islands police conduct operation to execute 31 warrants, 25 January

From RCIPS

On Thursday, 25 January, officers from the RCIPS conducted an operation to execute a series of outstanding warrants.

Over the course of the operation, which ran from 6AM to 2PM, officers executed 31 warrants. Most of these warrants were for failing to pay fines or appear in court for various criminal and traffic offenses, ranging from Theft, to Possession of Cocaine, to Dangerous Driving.

When a warrant is executed, a person is taken into custody at the Fairbanks Detention Centre, where they are booked and either must pay a fine, be bailed or taken to court. The RCIPS will be continuing these warrant operations and are advising members of the public who know they have outstanding warrants/fines, to go to the courts office in order to have them resolved.

“Being served with a warrant is never convenient or pleasant for anyone. No one wants to be located at their place of work and arrested, but it does happen. We therefore ask the public to take care of their court business promptly,” said Chief Inspector Frank Owens.

